Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Golani Brigade and Egoz Unit in northern Israel

2024-08-06 | 06:11
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Golani Brigade and Egoz Unit in northern Israel
0min
Hezbollah launches aerial attack on Golani Brigade and Egoz Unit in northern Israel

Hezbollah announced on Tuesday that it launched an aerial attack with a squadron of drones targeting Israeli military installations. 

The attack focused on the headquarters of the Golani Brigade and Unit 621 Egoz, located in the "Shraga" barracks north of Acre, a city in northern Israel.

According to a statement from Hezbollah, the drones hit their targets with precision, resulting in confirmed hits on the intended locations.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Israel

Attack

Acre

Drones

MEA: Flights for Aug. 6, 7, and 8, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee: Israeli army and Shin Bet targeted a military building used by Hezbollah
