Israeli airstrike on car in Baraachit kills one, injures four: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
08-11-2025 | 08:01
Israeli airstrike on car in Baraachit kills one, injures four: Health Ministry
Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that one person was killed and four others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a car in the town of Baraachit, in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon.
Latest News
World News
10:31
Russia's Lavrov says work under way on Putin's order on possible Russian nuclear test
World News
10:31
Russia's Lavrov says work under way on Putin's order on possible Russian nuclear test
World News
10:21
Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the people'
World News
10:21
Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the people'
World News
10:17
Irish governing body overwhelmingly backs call for UEFA to ban Israel
World News
10:17
Irish governing body overwhelmingly backs call for UEFA to ban Israel
Lebanon News
10:10
Protesters block main road in Beddawi camp over closed entrances
Lebanon News
10:10
Protesters block main road in Beddawi camp over closed entrances
Lebanon News
10:10
Protesters block main road in Beddawi camp over closed entrances
Lebanon News
10:10
Protesters block main road in Beddawi camp over closed entrances
Lebanon News
08:25
Egypt reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty in call between FM Abdelatty and PM Salam
Lebanon News
08:25
Egypt reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty in call between FM Abdelatty and PM Salam
Lebanon News
07:25
President Aoun to visit Bulgaria ahead of 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
07:25
President Aoun to visit Bulgaria ahead of 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli army: Two Hezbollah operatives killed in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli army: Two Hezbollah operatives killed in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
Cabinet discusses election law, expatriate voting as Hezbollah letter sparks debate
Lebanon News
2025-11-06
Cabinet discusses election law, expatriate voting as Hezbollah letter sparks debate
Lebanon News
2025-09-22
Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz announces six-point agreement on financial demands of retired military personnel
Lebanon News
2025-09-22
Brigadier General Chamel Roukoz announces six-point agreement on financial demands of retired military personnel
Lebanon News
2025-10-18
Lebanon’s health minister clears Tannourine water after contamination concerns
Lebanon News
2025-10-18
Lebanon’s health minister clears Tannourine water after contamination concerns
Lebanon News
06:23
Israeli strike hits vehicle in South Lebanon's Baraachit
Lebanon News
06:23
Israeli strike hits vehicle in South Lebanon's Baraachit
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Next steps on Lebanon: Israel divided over expanding strikes to Beirut amid rising Hezbollah threat
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Next steps on Lebanon: Israel divided over expanding strikes to Beirut amid rising Hezbollah threat
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
No negotiations under fire: Egyptian peace effort stalls as Hezbollah reaffirms commitment to ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
No negotiations under fire: Egyptian peace effort stalls as Hezbollah reaffirms commitment to ceasefire
3
Lebanon News
13:02
Sources to LBCI: One killed, one injured in armed clash near Shatila camp
Lebanon News
13:02
Sources to LBCI: One killed, one injured in armed clash near Shatila camp
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Weapons control plan: Lebanese Army reports progress in disarmament despite Israeli attacks
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Weapons control plan: Lebanese Army reports progress in disarmament despite Israeli attacks
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Digital vision vs. daily outages: Inside Lebanon's first AI summit
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Digital vision vs. daily outages: Inside Lebanon's first AI summit
6
Lebanon News
03:32
Israel strikes vehicle in Bint Jbeil, injuring seven
Lebanon News
03:32
Israel strikes vehicle in Bint Jbeil, injuring seven
7
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli army: Two Hezbollah operatives killed in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli army: Two Hezbollah operatives killed in South Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Ballots in limbo: Lebanon’s draft law opens overseas voting, but will parliament approve it?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Ballots in limbo: Lebanon’s draft law opens overseas voting, but will parliament approve it?
