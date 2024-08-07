News
Hezbollah praises election of Yahya Sinwar as Hamas' political leader
Lebanon News
2024-08-07 | 01:57
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hezbollah praises election of Yahya Sinwar as Hamas' political leader
Hezbollah has expressed support for the newly elected head of Hamas’ political bureau, Yahya Sinwar, describing his election as a significant event in the ongoing struggle in the region.
In a statement, Hezbollah emphasized that the "Axis of Resistance" is engaged in a “heroic and historic battle” across multiple fronts at a critical juncture, in a show of support for the oppressed Palestinian people.
The group stated that Sinwar’s election “increases the faith and determination of our nation and the peoples of our region to unite efforts and persist in jihad and resistance until full liberation.”
In addition, it highlighted Sinwar’s election from within the besieged Gaza Strip, noting his presence alongside his fellow fighters in the front trenches of the resistance.
Hezbollah asserted that "the enemy’s attempts to undermine the leadership by targeting and killing leaders have failed, and the passing of the leadership mantle continues despite the sacrifices."
“This is a strong message to the Zionist enemy, and behind it the United States and its allies, that Hamas is united in its decisions, solid in its principles, steadfast in its major choices, and determined to continue, along with all Palestinian factions, on the path of resistance and jihad regardless of the sacrifices,” the statement concluded.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Hamas
Yahya Sinwar
Leader
Conflict
Resistance
