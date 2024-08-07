MP Simon Abi Ramia resigns from Free Patriotic Movement

MP Simon Abi Ramia announced his resignation from the organizational framework of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) on Wednesday, citing a deviation from the movement's founding principles and leadership failures.



In a statement, Abi Ramia recounted his 36-year journey with FPM founder General Michel Aoun, emphasizing his commitment to the movement's sovereign national goals against "foreign occupations and militia dominance."



He highlighted the establishment of the FPM as an alternative to traditional party legacies, honoring military and civilian martyrs who sacrificed for Lebanon.



Abi Ramia criticized the shift from "genuine partnership and positive democracy within the FPM to a presidential system marked by individualism. "



He noted that this shift led to a decline in popular support, with the movement reaching its lowest vote percentage in the 2022 elections.



"Despite raising serious questions from those concerned about the continuity of the movement and calling for an evaluation of the previous phase, these voices were not heeded," Abi Ramia stated.



Additionally, he accused the leadership of "burying heads in the sand" and excluding symbols of the original movement, prioritizing personal agendas over national interests.



He lamented the "purge" process that targeted founding activists, ministers, and MPs, claiming it aimed to establish a new movement loyal to individuals rather than causes.



Abi Ramia said he remained loyal to Aoun during his political roles, including his presidency. However, he criticized the current party presidency's exclusive leadership, which he believes fails to address the need for participatory management in making crucial decisions.



"It is a sad day on a personal level to announce my departure from the organizational framework of the Free Patriotic Movement," Abi Ramia said.



Furthermore, he affirmed his continued commitment to the national principles of the FPM, which he described as an "exceptional phenomenon in modern Lebanese history."



Abi Ramia pledged to uphold correct convictions and constructive political performance, confident that many in the party and national community share his sentiments. He vowed to continue serving his country positively.