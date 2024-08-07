Michel Chahine to LBCI: Hospitals are prepared for war

Michel Chahine, the treasurer of the Syndicate of Private Hospitals, stated that hospitals are prepared for conflict.



However, he warned that if a large-scale war like the one in Gaza were to break out and result in the destruction of hospitals, it would be a significant catastrophe.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he noted that the Ministry of Health has been organizing medical teams for some time.



Chahine highlighted that hospitals in the frontline areas, including southern Lebanon and the Bekaa, are now prepared for emergencies.



He announced that the Ministry of Health has supported hospitals located in frontline areas.



Chahine mentioned that hospitals have their stocks of medicines and supplies, which are usually adequate for normal circumstances.



He added, "Suppliers have informed us that they have enough medical supplies to last 3 to 4 months, which should be sufficient if a war breaks out."