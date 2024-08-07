MEA confirms flight operations for August 9-13; Minor revisions cited

2024-08-07 | 08:32
0min
MEA confirms flight operations for August 9-13; Minor revisions cited

In a press release on Wednesday, Middle East Airlines disclosed that its flights from August 9 to 13, 2024, will remain as scheduled, except for some revised flights. 

The delay, according to Middle East Airlines, is due to technical reasons linked to the distribution of insurance risks for aircraft between Lebanon and other destinations.

To check the schedule, press here.
 

