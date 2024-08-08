Air France extends suspension of flights to and from Beirut until August 11

Lebanon News
2024-08-08 | 05:54
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Air France extends suspension of flights to and from Beirut until August 11
0min
Air France extends suspension of flights to and from Beirut until August 11

Air France announced on Thursday that it is extending the suspension of its flights between Paris and Beirut until August 11.

The airline had canceled all its flights to Lebanon since July 29, and earlier this week, it extended the decision's validity until August 8.

Reuters

Lebanon News

Air France

Flight

Suspension

Paris

Beirut

Israeli drone strike on Yarin in South Lebanon injures three: Health Ministry
On LBCI, Former Kataeb Party President says Iran is deliberate in its actions, shares his thoughts on Hezbollah’s response
