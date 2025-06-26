News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Explosion of weapons-laden pickup sparks fire in Hermel outskirts
Lebanon News
26-06-2025 | 08:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Explosion of weapons-laden pickup sparks fire in Hermel outskirts
A pickup truck smuggling weapons and shells exploded in the outskirts of Hermel, near the Syrian border, following an exchange of gunfire with the Lebanese army, which responded to the source of fire.
The explosion caused a fire in a wooded area between the towns of Charbine and Fessani in the Hermel district. Around five fire trucks were dispatched to extinguish the blaze.
Lebanon News
Truck
Explosion
Weapons
Hermel
Lebanon
Army
Next
Walid Jumblatt says Progressive Socialist Party handed over its weapons, urges others to follow
Israeli army claims killing Radwan Force and surveillance unit commanders in South Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-23
Interceptor debris sparks fire in south Lebanon area
Lebanon News
2025-06-23
Interceptor debris sparks fire in south Lebanon area
0
World News
2025-04-02
China carries out live-fire drills in East China Sea in escalation of Taiwan exercises
World News
2025-04-02
China carries out live-fire drills in East China Sea in escalation of Taiwan exercises
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
Israel strikes outskirts of Bodai in Baalbek
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
Israel strikes outskirts of Bodai in Baalbek
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-20
Lebanon’s state media denies reports of multiple router explosions in Hermel
Lebanon News
2025-06-20
Lebanon’s state media denies reports of multiple router explosions in Hermel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
11:06
It’s time to Talk Dirty 🎶 Jason Derulo live July 18. Get your tickets today!
Variety and Tech
11:06
It’s time to Talk Dirty 🎶 Jason Derulo live July 18. Get your tickets today!
0
Lebanon News
11:02
Elon Musk expresses interest in Lebanon’s telecom sector during call with President Aoun
Lebanon News
11:02
Elon Musk expresses interest in Lebanon’s telecom sector during call with President Aoun
0
Lebanon News
10:20
Walid Jumblatt says Progressive Socialist Party handed over its weapons, urges others to follow
Lebanon News
10:20
Walid Jumblatt says Progressive Socialist Party handed over its weapons, urges others to follow
0
Lebanon News
08:00
Israeli army claims killing Radwan Force and surveillance unit commanders in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:00
Israeli army claims killing Radwan Force and surveillance unit commanders in South Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-18
Israel may need American backup again: Could a 1973-style US airlift return amid Iranian attacks?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-18
Israel may need American backup again: Could a 1973-style US airlift return amid Iranian attacks?
0
Middle East News
2025-04-30
Iran says next round of nuclear talks with US set for Saturday in Rome
Middle East News
2025-04-30
Iran says next round of nuclear talks with US set for Saturday in Rome
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-20
Interior Ministry announces 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-05-20
Interior Ministry announces 2025 municipal and mukhtar election results in Beirut
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-10
International community differ on Hezbollah disarmament in Lebanon aid talks — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-10
International community differ on Hezbollah disarmament in Lebanon aid talks — the details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Terror returns? Damascus church bombing sparks Lebanese probe into ISIS ties
News Bulletin Reports
13:28
Terror returns? Damascus church bombing sparks Lebanese probe into ISIS ties
2
Lebanon News
15:47
Syrian national arrested in Keserwan over suspected ISIS-linked training
Lebanon News
15:47
Syrian national arrested in Keserwan over suspected ISIS-linked training
3
Lebanon News
11:02
Elon Musk expresses interest in Lebanon’s telecom sector during call with President Aoun
Lebanon News
11:02
Elon Musk expresses interest in Lebanon’s telecom sector during call with President Aoun
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Two wars, no winners: A year later, inside Israel’s battles on the Lebanon and Iran fronts
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Two wars, no winners: A year later, inside Israel’s battles on the Lebanon and Iran fronts
5
Lebanon News
08:09
Explosion of weapons-laden pickup sparks fire in Hermel outskirts
Lebanon News
08:09
Explosion of weapons-laden pickup sparks fire in Hermel outskirts
6
Lebanon News
10:20
Walid Jumblatt says Progressive Socialist Party handed over its weapons, urges others to follow
Lebanon News
10:20
Walid Jumblatt says Progressive Socialist Party handed over its weapons, urges others to follow
7
Lebanon News
08:00
Israeli army claims killing Radwan Force and surveillance unit commanders in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:00
Israeli army claims killing Radwan Force and surveillance unit commanders in South Lebanon
8
Middle East News
06:34
Iran's Khamenei hails 'victory' in first remarks since Israel truce
Middle East News
06:34
Iran's Khamenei hails 'victory' in first remarks since Israel truce
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More