Iran's Khamenei hails 'victory' in first remarks since Israel truce

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, hailed on Thursday his country's "victory" over Israel in his first public statement since a ceasefire ended 12 days of war earlier this week.



"I want to congratulate the great Iranian nation... for its victory over the fallacious Zionist regime," Khamenei said in a written statement carried by the official IRNA news agency.



AFP



