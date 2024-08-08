Israeli drone strike on Yarin in South Lebanon injures three: Health Ministry

2024-08-08 | 06:59
Israeli drone strike on Yarin in South Lebanon injures three: Health Ministry
Israeli drone strike on Yarin in South Lebanon injures three: Health Ministry

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday that an Israeli drone strike on the town of Yarin in South Lebanon resulted in three injuries, according to initial reports.

