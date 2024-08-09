Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib discussed in a phone call with his Brazilian counterpart, Mauro Vieira, the ongoing efforts to halt the cycle of violence in Lebanon, Gaza, and the region.



This includes the recent joint statement by the leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, which calls on Israel and Hamas to come to the negotiating table to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.



Minister Bou Habib emphasized the need to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza, viewing it as the key to calming the situation in South Lebanon, stopping the blatant Israeli attacks, and avoiding the escalation of the conflict into a full-scale regional war.



He affirmed that the West should pressure Israel to stop its aggression and de-escalate rather than only pressuring Lebanon.



Bou Habib thanked Brazil for its supportive stance towards Lebanon and its solidarity in the face of Israeli attacks.



For his part, the Brazilian Foreign Minister believed that Israel is seeking to escalate tensions with Lebanon and Iran because it does not wish to reach a ceasefire in Gaza or put an end to the genocide being committed there.



Minister Vieira stressed that Brazil will continue to work and consult closely with the Lebanese government to achieve a ceasefire in South Lebanon.