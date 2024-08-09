News
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh in Sidon targets Hamas official
2024-08-09 | 11:58
Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh in Sidon targets Hamas official
An Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle in Ain al-Hilweh camp in Sidon on Friday. Preliminary information suggests the strike targeted a Hamas official, Samer al-Hajj, in the camp.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israeli
Strike
Ain al-Hilweh
Sidon
Hamas
Next
Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon
Residents in Lebanon village suspect missile landing after Israeli strike in Homs, Syria: LBCI sources
Previous
