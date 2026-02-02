UK expels Russian diplomat in response to Russia expulsion

02-02-2026 | 08:08
UK expels Russian diplomat in response to Russia expulsion
UK expels Russian diplomat in response to Russia expulsion

Britain said on Monday it had revoked the accreditation of a Russian diplomat, responding to what it called Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" decision to expel a British diplomat last month over accusations of spying.


Reuters
 

World News

UK

Russia

Diplomat

Expulsion

