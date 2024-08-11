PSP Secretary-General says to LBCI that Berri does not want dialogue without Lebanese Forces party

The Secretary-General of the Progressive Socialist Party, Dhafer Nasser, revealed that Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri does not want to proceed with dialogue without the Lebanese Forces or in the absence of any party.



He stated, "We agreed with him on this issue, as how can any president govern if elected without an understanding?"



Nasser also dismissed the possibility of an internal solution before the war ended.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he stressed that they are not interested in engaging in disputes, but he also asserted that no one has the right to lecture them on sovereignty.



Nasser clarified that communication and discussions are ongoing through various channels in the relationship with the Lebanese Forces Party.



He pointed out that differences arise over Gaza and the South, with some linking these issues to their views on Hezbollah, whereas they maintain a distinct perspective.



He noted that the disagreement with the Lebanese Forces over Gaza and the South stems from their tendency to link these issues to their stance on Hezbollah, while they treat each issue separately.



He mentioned that Gebran Bassil's group is now more open regarding the Free Patriotic Movement.



He added that, similar to their relationship with the Lebanese Forces, they have a shared understanding and agreed to maintain communication to resolve differences.



Regarding the condolences offered by Walid Jumblatt to Hezbollah, Nasser explained that such gestures are not unprecedented and are considered normal.



He added, "Despite our differences on many internal issues and our views on the war, our relationship with Hezbollah continues. We do not wish to have a political relationship with Hezbollah in private while criticizing them publicly."



He continued, "Our stance on Israel has not changed between 2006 and today, but the intensity of internal divisions varies."



He also addressed the current issue of rents, asserting that the ongoing alarm is intentional.



He said Walid Jumblatt's concern for the Druze community is ongoing and closely tied to general issues, stating that Jumblatt often makes decisions that, while significant, can be costly in terms of public opinion.



Nasser views the Israeli goal as extending beyond Gaza, with fears about the West Bank, including attempts to displace Palestinians, annex the West Bank to Israel, and dismantle the Palestinian Authority.



Nasser believes Netanyahu does not want the negotiations to succeed and is waiting for the US elections.