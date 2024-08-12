Mikati calls for de-escalation amid Israeli threats, reaffirms commitment to UNIFIL

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Monday affirmed that all Lebanese ministries and agencies are continuing to cooperate with international organizations and civil society groups as part of the government's emergency plan to address the country's ongoing challenges.



He emphasized that "diplomatic communications are active in multiple directions to stop the Israeli threats against Lebanon, and separately, to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza."



"The Lebanese government has outlined a plan to achieve long-term stability in southern Lebanon," Mikati said.



"This plan, announced last week, focuses on de-escalation to prevent a destructive cycle of violence. The international community must act decisively and immediately to reduce tensions and curb Israel's continued aggression against Lebanon," he added.



Mikati also stressed that implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 is crucial for ensuring stability and security in southern Lebanon.



Furthermore, he noted that Lebanon is engaging with international partners to extend the United Nations Interim Force mandate in Lebanon (UNIFIL) without any changes.



Mikati dismissed rumors of disputes between the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL, stating that cooperation between the two is essential and that any issues that arise are promptly addressed.



"Lebanon remains committed to UNIFIL's mission," Mikati said.