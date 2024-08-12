Mikati calls for de-escalation amid Israeli threats, reaffirms commitment to UNIFIL

Lebanon News
2024-08-12 | 07:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mikati calls for de-escalation amid Israeli threats, reaffirms commitment to UNIFIL
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Mikati calls for de-escalation amid Israeli threats, reaffirms commitment to UNIFIL

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Monday affirmed that all Lebanese ministries and agencies are continuing to cooperate with international organizations and civil society groups as part of the government's emergency plan to address the country's ongoing challenges.

He emphasized that "diplomatic communications are active in multiple directions to stop the Israeli threats against Lebanon, and separately, to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza."

"The Lebanese government has outlined a plan to achieve long-term stability in southern Lebanon," Mikati said. 

"This plan, announced last week, focuses on de-escalation to prevent a destructive cycle of violence. The international community must act decisively and immediately to reduce tensions and curb Israel's continued aggression against Lebanon," he added.

Mikati also stressed that implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701 is crucial for ensuring stability and security in southern Lebanon.

Furthermore, he noted that Lebanon is engaging with international partners to extend the United Nations Interim Force mandate in Lebanon (UNIFIL) without any changes. 

Mikati dismissed rumors of disputes between the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL, stating that cooperation between the two is essential and that any issues that arise are promptly addressed.

"Lebanon remains committed to UNIFIL's mission," Mikati said.

Lebanon News

Najib Mikati

Israel

Lebanon

UNIFIL

South

Resolution 1701

LBCI Next
Caretaker government set to hold a cabinet session on Wednesday
Lebanese Army: Coordination between Army and UNIFIL continues under Resolution 1701
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-11

Israeli army claims to have struck Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon: Weapons depot, military buildings hit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-10

Israeli shelling with phosphorus on Kfarkela in South Lebanon causes severe injury: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-09

Israeli warplanes strike Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-09

Five injured in Israeli airstrike on Hanouiyeh, south Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Caretaker government set to hold a cabinet session on Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Lebanese Army: Coordination between Army and UNIFIL continues under Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:02

Three injured in Kfarkela airstrike, south Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
09:12

Cardinal Parolin reiterates Vatican's call for peace in Middle East during call with Iran's president

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Lebanese Army: Coordination between Army and UNIFIL continues under Resolution 1701

LBCI
World News
09:51

Germany's Chancellor Scholz calls for de-escalation in call with Iranian president

LBCI
Middle East News
02:20

UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:54

Israel breaks sound barrier over Tyre and its surrounding villages in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
15:42

Israeli intelligence assumes Iran decided to attack Israel, Axios reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:08

Gallant reveals plan to attack Lebanon last October, no longer supports it

LBCI
Middle East News
02:20

UK, France, and Germany urge Iran to refrain from launching attacks on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Lebanese Army: Coordination between Army and UNIFIL continues under Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
00:16

Pentagon: US deploys guided missile submarine in Middle East

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Mikati calls for de-escalation amid Israeli threats, reaffirms commitment to UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:02

Three injured in Kfarkela airstrike, south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More