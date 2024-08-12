Lebanese FM, French ambassador discuss Gaza ceasefire and its impact on Lebanon

Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib discussed various issues with the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Hervé Magro. They particularly focused on the upcoming talks next Thursday regarding a Gaza ceasefire, which could have implications for Lebanon.



The minister emphasized "the importance of Western countries, including France, taking concrete steps to support the success of mediators' efforts in achieving such an agreement, which would be the first step toward reducing regional tension."



He stressed that "diplomatic solutions when supported, represent the only viable option as opposed to military options that would lead to the expansion of the war."