Iran offers mediation in India-Pakistan conflict

Iran has offered Pakistan to act as a mediator in its conflict with India, Tehran's foreign ministry said Saturday, after an attack in Kashmir heightened tensions between the two Asian neighbors.



Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi "declared Iran's readiness to extend its goodwill efforts to help reduce tensions" in a phone call Friday with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar, the foreign ministry said. Araghchi has said on X that his country was "ready to use its good offices" to resolve the conflict.



AFP