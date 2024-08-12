Tremor rattle Lebanon as earthquake hits Jordan-Syria region

Tremor rattle Lebanon as earthquake hits Jordan-Syria region

On Monday, residents of Lebanon felt an earthquake at 11:56 PM, just before midnight.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of about 4.8 struck the Jordan and Syria region at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Meanwhile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre indicated that the epicenter of the tremor was near Homs‎ city in Syria.
 

