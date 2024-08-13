MP Wael Abou Faour: Lebanon engages in major diplomatic efforts to avoid war

MP Wael Abou Faour confirmed that "Lebanon is conducting extensive diplomatic and political communications to prevent the outbreak of war. These efforts are taking place internationally and include expectations for visits and initiatives from abroad that are hoped to reduce tensions."



Speaking from the Grand Serail, in a meeting with Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Abou Faour emphasized that a ceasefire in Gaza is the ultimate solution.



"If a ceasefire is achieved there, it will lead to a general de-escalation in the region and curb the Israeli momentum towards war," he stated.