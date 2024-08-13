Drone strikes vehicle in southern Lebanon’s Bint Jbeil district; kills two people

Lebanon News
2024-08-13
High views
A drone targeted a car between the towns of Baraachit and Beit Yahoun in the Bint Jbeil district, southern Lebanon.
 
After the attack, the Public Health Emergency Operations Center, part of Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health, confirmed that an Israeli drone strike on a car in Baraachit on Tuesday afternoon resulted in the deaths of two people.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Drone

Baraachit

Beit Yahoun

PM Najib Mikati: The Cabinet will discuss measures of the national emergency plan
5.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Hama, Syria; tremors felt across Lebanon: National Center for Geophysics
