Israeli strike on south Lebanon after truce announcement

Lebanese state media reported an Israeli airstrike on the country's south on Friday, soon after a US official said Israel and Hezbollah had agreed on a ceasefire.



The official National News Agency (NNA) said the strike targeted the area of Jezzine "a short while ago", adding that one of its journalists reported drones flying over the Tyre area.



An AFP correspondent also reported hearing continuous artillery shelling in the city of Nabatieh.



AFP