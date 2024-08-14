Shells land near Litani River as tensions escalate in southern Lebanon

2024-08-14 | 15:06
Shells land near Litani River as tensions escalate in southern Lebanon
Shells land near Litani River as tensions escalate in southern Lebanon

Two shells fell around the Litani River area late Wednesday, the National News Agency reported, as the South Lebanon region is witnessing tensions.

Earlier, a drone strike targeted a vehicle in the Marjaayoun area, causing two deaths and leaving many wounded.
 

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

