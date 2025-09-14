News
Rubio arrives in Israel in aftermath of Qatar strike: AFP journalist
Middle East News
14-09-2025 | 02:04
Rubio arrives in Israel in aftermath of Qatar strike: AFP journalist
Top U.S. diplomat Marco Rubio arrived in Israel Sunday, an AFP journalist reported, after expressing the Trump administration's unwavering support for its ally in the war with Hamas despite a strike in Qatar.
The trip is taking place after U.S. President Donald Trump rebuked Israel over the unprecedented attack against Hamas leaders meeting in an upscale neighbourhood of Doha on Tuesday.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Marco Rubio
Qatar
Israel
US
Israeli official rules out Netanyahu–Sharaa meeting amid ongoing security talks with Syria: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh
Rubio: Qatar strike 'not going to change' US-Israel ties
Middle East News
2025-09-10
UAE president arrives in Qatar, a day after Israeli strike on Doha
Middle East News
2025-09-10
UAE president arrives in Qatar, a day after Israeli strike on Doha
0
World News
13:46
Rubio: Qatar strike 'not going to change' US-Israel ties
World News
13:46
Rubio: Qatar strike 'not going to change' US-Israel ties
0
Middle East News
2025-09-12
Hamas says chief negotiator survived Israel strike in Qatar
Middle East News
2025-09-12
Hamas says chief negotiator survived Israel strike in Qatar
0
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Israeli sources: US notified ahead of strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Israeli sources: US notified ahead of strike on Hamas leadership in Qatar
0
Middle East News
04:21
Israeli official rules out Netanyahu–Sharaa meeting amid ongoing security talks with Syria: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh
Middle East News
04:21
Israeli official rules out Netanyahu–Sharaa meeting amid ongoing security talks with Syria: LBCI correspondent Amal Shehadeh
0
World News
13:46
Rubio: Qatar strike 'not going to change' US-Israel ties
World News
13:46
Rubio: Qatar strike 'not going to change' US-Israel ties
0
Middle East News
13:20
Netanyahu says getting rid of Hamas chiefs in Qatar would remove main obstacle to Gaza deal
Middle East News
13:20
Netanyahu says getting rid of Hamas chiefs in Qatar would remove main obstacle to Gaza deal
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:59
Israeli army says 250,000 left Gaza City since stepping up operations
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:59
Israeli army says 250,000 left Gaza City since stepping up operations
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details
0
World News
2025-09-13
Twelve Pakistan soldiers killed in militants' ambush, officials say
World News
2025-09-13
Twelve Pakistan soldiers killed in militants' ambush, officials say
0
World News
2025-09-13
Trump hosts Qatari prime minister after Israel's attack in Doha
World News
2025-09-13
Trump hosts Qatari prime minister after Israel's attack in Doha
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Twenty-three shops closed — is Lebanon’s vital highway about to be transformed?
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Twenty-three shops closed — is Lebanon’s vital highway about to be transformed?
2
Lebanon News
07:48
In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps
Lebanon News
07:48
In pictures: Lebanese army displays weapons seized from Palestinian camps
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon takes steps toward reopening Qlayaat airport to travelers — the details
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Roads plagued by chaos, nonfunctioning traffic lights; Lebanon explores measures to restore order
5
Lebanon News
08:06
Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’
Lebanon News
08:06
Lebanon’s FM stresses two-state solution as key to ‘just and lasting peace’
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Lebanon’s army leads disarmament push in Ain al-Hilweh and Beddaoui — will it reshape camp security?
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Lebanon’s army leads disarmament push in Ain al-Hilweh and Beddaoui — will it reshape camp security?
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Palestinian state recognition fuels Israeli campaign, US diplomatic push
8
World News
13:46
Rubio: Qatar strike 'not going to change' US-Israel ties
World News
13:46
Rubio: Qatar strike 'not going to change' US-Israel ties
