Egyptian FM: We support extension of UNIFIL and implementation of Resolution 1701

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty expressed his concern that the regional crises might adversely affect Lebanon's stability, noting that Lebanon's stability is an Arab interest.



He added that Egypt will do everything necessary to prevent escalation or unprecedented turmoil in Lebanon.



In a joint press conference with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, Abdelatty condemned the aggression against the southern suburbs of Beirut and the practice of targeted assassination, stating that such actions will only lead to further escalation.



He confirmed that Egypt supports the extension of the UNIFIL mission for one year and backs the implementation of Resolution 1701.



He pointed out, "Egypt is making every effort to quickly reach a deal that leads to a ceasefire and the exchange of hostages."