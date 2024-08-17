PM Mikati warns of escalating tensions in Lebanon; UK Foreign Secretary to increase diplomatic efforts

Lebanon News
2024-08-17 | 09:00
High views
PM Mikati warns of escalating tensions in Lebanon; UK Foreign Secretary to increase diplomatic efforts
PM Mikati warns of escalating tensions in Lebanon; UK Foreign Secretary to increase diplomatic efforts

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati contacted Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy to discuss the latest security developments in the south and the need to intensify efforts to halt the cycle of violence.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to exert pressure on the Israeli side to cease its direct attacks on towns and villages in South Lebanon, which result in casualties, injuries, and severe damage.

He expressed concern that the current cycle of violence could lead to a dangerous escalation.

For his part, the British Foreign Secretary assured that he would intensify his diplomatic contacts to stop the escalation and prevent the situation from further worsening.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Najib Mikati

UK

David Lammy

Israel

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrike targets South Lebanon's Nabatieh: Syrian nationals among the dead
Support for Lebanese Army: G7 discussions focus on boosting Lebanese military
LBCI Previous

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

PM Mikati warns of escalating tensions in Lebanon; UK Foreign Secretary to increase diplomatic efforts

