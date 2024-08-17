PM Mikati warns of escalating tensions in Lebanon; UK Foreign Secretary to increase diplomatic efforts

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati contacted Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy to discuss the latest security developments in the south and the need to intensify efforts to halt the cycle of violence.



The Prime Minister stressed the need to exert pressure on the Israeli side to cease its direct attacks on towns and villages in South Lebanon, which result in casualties, injuries, and severe damage.



He expressed concern that the current cycle of violence could lead to a dangerous escalation.



For his part, the British Foreign Secretary assured that he would intensify his diplomatic contacts to stop the escalation and prevent the situation from further worsening.