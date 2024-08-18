Israel infiltrated Hezbollah's communications network, enabling the Mossad to contact Hezbollah leader Fouad Shokor, referred to as "the ghost," before his assassination, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.



The WSJ stated that Shokor had evaded US authorities for nearly four decades.



It added that the US has long accused him of helping plan the 1983 bombing of a Marine barracks in Beirut, which resulted in the deaths of 241 American servicemen.



On the day of the attack, Shokor was in his office on the second floor of a residential building.



He was instructed to move to the seventh floor, where he lived with his wife, to make it easier for Israel to strike him.



Around 7 p.m., Israel launched the airstrike, killing Shokor, his wife, two other women, and two children.



Additionally, the report said that Shokor was one of Hezbollah's founders and a trusted friend of Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, who played a key role in developing the missile arsenal that made Hezbollah the world's most powerful non-state armed group.



It also mentioned that over the past ten months, he had been leading increasingly intense border skirmishes that the group engaged in with Israel.



Hours before the attack, Shokor received a phone call from Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.



On the eve of the assassination, a Hezbollah source told the newspaper that Shokor received a phone call from someone who told him they would be coming to the building where he lived, specifically to the seventh-floor apartment.



The newspaper emphasized that on the morning of the day Shokor was assassinated, Hezbollah ordered its senior leaders to disperse for fear of being targeted.



It was reported that Shokor's body was flung into a neighboring building.