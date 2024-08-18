Algeria pledges immediate oil shipment to Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-08-18 | 09:49
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Algeria pledges immediate oil shipment to Lebanon
0min
Algeria pledges immediate oil shipment to Lebanon

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received a phone call from Algerian Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui to discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Nadir Larbaoui expressed Algeria's support and solidarity with Lebanon during the call. He informed Mikati that, following the directives of Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Algeria would immediately supply Lebanon with quantities of oil to help address the ongoing electricity crisis.

Prime Minister Mikati extended his gratitude to President Tebboune for this generous initiative. He also thanked his Algerian counterpart for Algeria's continuous support to Lebanon across various sectors.

