Iraq denies stopping fuel supplies to Lebanon

The official spokesperson for the Iraqi government, Bassem Al-Awadi, denied rumors that Iraq has ceased supplying fuel to Lebanon.



Al-Awadi clarified that the delays were due to technical and logistical issues related to transportation and shipping.



In an interview with the Iraqi News Agency (INA), Al-Awadi reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to the agreement signed between Baghdad and Beirut.



"The most important and sincere aspect is the fraternal, national, and humanitarian commitment of the Iraqi government and the Iraqi people towards our brothers in Lebanon during these difficult times," he stated.



He also confirmed that the new shipment will be dispatched in the upcoming days.