Public prosecutor to question key electricity sector figures amid recent crisis

Sources confirmed to LBCI that the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, Jamal al-Hajjar, will start hearings from key figures in the electricity sector on Wednesday, in response to the recent crisis in Lebanon.



Judge al-Hajjar's action follows a referral from caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, which also included a referral to the Central Inspection and involved the Chairman of the Board of Directors and General Manager at Electricité du Liban (EDL), Kamal Hayek.



It is also reported that Hayek is preparing a file consisting of hundreds of pages detailing the actions taken by the board to prevent the recent crisis.



The file includes correspondence addressed to PM Mikati and the Ministry of Energy, asserting that the crisis was not a result of recent days but rather a culmination of issues that the government has not addressed for up to four months.