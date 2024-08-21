Hezbollah mourns four martyrs in southern Lebanon

Hezbollah mourned four of its fighters in southern Lebanon, identifying them as:



Raed Ali Khattab,"Mahdi," was born in 1995 in Aita al-Shaab.



Ziad Mohammed Qashmar, "Zulfiqar," was born in 1994 in Hallousiyyeh.



Ali Ahmed Dakmak, "Youssef Naji," was born in 1999 in Nabatieh.



Mohammed Ghazi Shahin, known as "Ali Ali," was born in 1989 in Tyre.