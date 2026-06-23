Hezbollah chief demands full Israeli withdrawal 'according to a timetable'

Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem on Tuesday demanded a full, scheduled withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanon to make way for a Lebanese army deployment in the south following the U.S.-Iran deal to end the Middle East war.



"We now have a ceasefire. The withdrawal must take place according to a timetable. Israel has no choice but to fully withdraw from all Lebanese territory, without retaining an inch," Qassem said in a televised address. "Israel withdraws and the Lebanese army deploys exclusively south of the Litani River."



AFP