Fatah official says Israel killed party member to 'ignite regional war'

A senior official from the Palestinian Fatah movement told AFP on Wednesday, ''Israel killed a fellow party member in south Lebanon to start a regional war.''



The "assassination of a Fatah official is further proof that Israel wants to ignite a full-scale war in the region," Tawfiq Tirawi, a member of Fatah's central committee, told AFP, referring to the killing of Khalil Al-Maqdah in an air strike in Lebanon blamed on Israel.



There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the attack.



AFP