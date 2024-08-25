Hezbollah's Secretary-General to speak at 6:00 PM after attack on Israel

2024-08-25 | 03:26
Hezbollah&#39;s Secretary-General to speak at 6:00 PM after attack on Israel
Hezbollah's Secretary-General to speak at 6:00 PM after attack on Israel

Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will speak on Sunday after the party announced it had launched a large-scale attack on Israel, and Israeli forces struck Lebanon.
 
Nasrallah will speak at 6:00 PM, addressing "the latest developments," a statement from the party said.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Secretary-General

Attack

Israel

