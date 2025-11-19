UK warns Putin as Russian military ship enters its waters

19-11-2025 | 07:00
UK warns Putin as Russian military ship enters its waters
UK warns Putin as Russian military ship enters its waters

UK Defense Secretary John Healey said Wednesday that the Russian military ship Yantar had entered British waters and directed lasers at British pilots.

"The Yantar is on the edge of UK waters, north of Scotland, having entered the UK's wider waters over the last few weeks," he told reporters, warning Russian President Vladimir Putin should the ship travel further south: "We are ready."

AFP

