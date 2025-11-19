News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
20
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
20
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK warns Putin as Russian military ship enters its waters
World News
19-11-2025 | 07:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UK warns Putin as Russian military ship enters its waters
UK Defense Secretary John Healey said Wednesday that the Russian military ship Yantar had entered British waters and directed lasers at British pilots.
"The Yantar is on the edge of UK waters, north of Scotland, having entered the UK's wider waters over the last few weeks," he told reporters, warning Russian President Vladimir Putin should the ship travel further south: "We are ready."
AFP
World News
warns
Putin
Russian
military
enters
waters
Next
Erdogan: Turkey is “closer than ever” to eliminating terrorism
Poland to close last remaining Russian consulate after railway sabotage
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-10-15
Kremlin: Putin and al-Sharaa to discuss the presence of Russian military bases in Syria
Middle East News
2025-10-15
Kremlin: Putin and al-Sharaa to discuss the presence of Russian military bases in Syria
0
World News
2025-10-31
Americans facing hunger as government shutdown enters second month
World News
2025-10-31
Americans facing hunger as government shutdown enters second month
0
World News
2025-09-10
The Netherlands says its planes helped down Russian drones over Poland
World News
2025-09-10
The Netherlands says its planes helped down Russian drones over Poland
0
World News
2025-09-27
Russian FM warns of 'decisive response' to any 'aggression'
World News
2025-09-27
Russian FM warns of 'decisive response' to any 'aggression'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:09
Erdogan: Turkey is “closer than ever” to eliminating terrorism
World News
07:09
Erdogan: Turkey is “closer than ever” to eliminating terrorism
0
World News
04:33
Poland to close last remaining Russian consulate after railway sabotage
World News
04:33
Poland to close last remaining Russian consulate after railway sabotage
0
Middle East News
02:20
US, Saudis approve nuclear deal, F-35 jets sale: White House
Middle East News
02:20
US, Saudis approve nuclear deal, F-35 jets sale: White House
0
World News
02:17
Romania scrambles jets over fresh drone incursion: Defense Ministry
World News
02:17
Romania scrambles jets over fresh drone incursion: Defense Ministry
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-25
Palestinians say Israel to reopen only West Bank-Jordan crossing Friday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-25
Palestinians say Israel to reopen only West Bank-Jordan crossing Friday
0
Lebanon News
03:16
President Aoun offers condolences after soldiers killed, says nothing will deter the Army from its mission
Lebanon News
03:16
President Aoun offers condolences after soldiers killed, says nothing will deter the Army from its mission
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-12
Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-12
Tensions mount as Israel trains for potential clash with Hezbollah in the north
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27
A ship, forged fuel, and a chase at sea: Inside Lebanon’s ‘Hawk III’ vessel investigation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27
A ship, forged fuel, and a chase at sea: Inside Lebanon’s ‘Hawk III’ vessel investigation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:49
Israeli airstrike hits outskirts of Ain al-Hilweh Camp in Sidon, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:49
Israeli airstrike hits outskirts of Ain al-Hilweh Camp in Sidon, South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
15:29
Updated toll: 13 killed in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp
Lebanon News
15:29
Updated toll: 13 killed in Israeli strike on Ain al-Hilweh camp
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US hard-line pressure mounts as Lebanese Army statement on Israel triggers Washington cancellations
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
US hard-line pressure mounts as Lebanese Army statement on Israel triggers Washington cancellations
4
Lebanon News
15:05
Israeli army strikes Hamas training facility in South Lebanon, Avichay Adraee claims
Lebanon News
15:05
Israeli army strikes Hamas training facility in South Lebanon, Avichay Adraee claims
5
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli army spokesperson issues evacuation warning to southern Lebanon residents
Lebanon News
07:26
Israeli army spokesperson issues evacuation warning to southern Lebanon residents
6
Lebanon News
05:29
Western sources tell LBCI: the relationship between army chief and ortagus is good, claims otherwise are false
Lebanon News
05:29
Western sources tell LBCI: the relationship between army chief and ortagus is good, claims otherwise are false
7
Lebanon News
01:26
Israeli drone strike in Al Tiri injures schoolchildren, driver: NNA
Lebanon News
01:26
Israeli drone strike in Al Tiri injures schoolchildren, driver: NNA
8
Lebanon News
03:16
President Aoun offers condolences after soldiers killed, says nothing will deter the Army from its mission
Lebanon News
03:16
President Aoun offers condolences after soldiers killed, says nothing will deter the Army from its mission
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More