Lebanon's FM calls for UNIFIL extension without amendments during diplomatic meeting

Lebanon News
2024-08-26 | 07:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s FM calls for UNIFIL extension without amendments during diplomatic meeting
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's FM calls for UNIFIL extension without amendments during diplomatic meeting

Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib met with ambassadors from France, China, Spain, and Italy, as well as the acting ambassadors of Russia and the United Kingdom, to discuss the extension of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The talks focused on the ongoing negotiations at the UN Security Council regarding the extension of UNIFIL's mandate for an additional year. 

Bou Habib reiterated Lebanon's firm stance on extending the mandate without modifying the existing resolution.

In a separate phone call, Bou Habib updated the US Ambassador to Lebanon on the latest developments concerning the extension of UNIFIL's mandate.

Bou Habib also discussed recent security developments in Lebanon and the broader region with the Cypriot Ambassador. 

They addressed ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and the extension of UNIFIL's mandate.

Lebanon News

Abdallah Bou Habib

Lebanon

UNIFIL

South

Mandate

Gaza

Caesefire

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, South Lebanon, and Beirut
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Phosphorus shells hit Tell en Nhas, south Lebanon, sparking fire near UNIFIL center

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-18

UNIFIL peacekeepers injured in southern Lebanon explosion

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-23

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib meets UN envoy, discusses UNIFIL mandate renewal and Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-01

UNIFIL and humanitarian agencies discuss ways to support communities in southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Sidon, South Lebanon, and Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Palestinian official targeted in Sidon attack, suffers minor injury: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Car targeted on Sidon’s Chamaa highway, south Lebanon (Videos)

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-05

Breaking: Hezbollah's Radwan Force Commander Ali Jamal Aldin Jawad killed by Israeli Air Force: Israeli army reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib receives call from Borrell, stresses need for EU pressure on Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-29

Air France, Transavia halt Beirut flights until Tuesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Lebanon’s Salim Al-Huss, former Prime Minister and statesman, passes away

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple towns across southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:03

Lebanon’s Salim Al-Huss, former Prime Minister and statesman, passes away

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:51

Israeli reconnaissance aircraft fly over villages in Tyre district

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More