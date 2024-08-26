Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib met with ambassadors from France, China, Spain, and Italy, as well as the acting ambassadors of Russia and the United Kingdom, to discuss the extension of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



The talks focused on the ongoing negotiations at the UN Security Council regarding the extension of UNIFIL's mandate for an additional year.



Bou Habib reiterated Lebanon's firm stance on extending the mandate without modifying the existing resolution.



In a separate phone call, Bou Habib updated the US Ambassador to Lebanon on the latest developments concerning the extension of UNIFIL's mandate.



Bou Habib also discussed recent security developments in Lebanon and the broader region with the Cypriot Ambassador.



They addressed ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and the extension of UNIFIL's mandate.