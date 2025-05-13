Baalbek-Hermel governor extends deadline for mukhtar election nominations

Baalbek-Hermel Governor Bachir Khodr issued a decision extending the deadline for submitting new nomination applications for mukhtar councils in villages and towns of the Baalbek district that are not divided into neighborhoods and where the number of candidates remains below the required threshold.



The extension does not apply to Ain Bourday, Bednayel, Sefri, and Majdaloun towns. The new nominations deadline is midnight on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.