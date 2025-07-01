News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Red Cross 'deeply alarmed' by intensifying hostilities in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-07-2025 | 14:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Red Cross 'deeply alarmed' by intensifying hostilities in Gaza
The Red Cross said it was deeply worried Tuesday as Israel's military expanded its operations in Gaza, warning that the Palestinian territory's few functioning medical facilities were already overwhelmed.
"The International Committee of the Red Cross is deeply alarmed by the intensifying hostilities in Gaza City and Jabaliya, which have reportedly caused dozens of deaths and injuries among civilians over the past 36 hours," the ICRC said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Red Cross
Hostilities
Gaza
Israel
Next
Over 170 charities call for end to deadly new Gaza aid distribution system
Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill over 50 as ceasefire calls mount
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-15
UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by Israeli strike on Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-15
UN chief 'deeply alarmed' by Israeli strike on Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-02
Gaza humanitarian work on 'verge of total collapse': Red Cross
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-02
Gaza humanitarian work on 'verge of total collapse': Red Cross
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
UK 'alarmed by further strikes' in Israel-Iran conflict
Middle East News
2025-06-14
UK 'alarmed by further strikes' in Israel-Iran conflict
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-24
Red Cross says fifth ICRC colleague killed in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-24
Red Cross says fifth ICRC colleague killed in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03
Over 170 charities call for end to deadly new Gaza aid distribution system
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:03
Over 170 charities call for end to deadly new Gaza aid distribution system
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:46
Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill over 50 as ceasefire calls mount
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:46
Gaza rescuers say Israeli forces kill over 50 as ceasefire calls mount
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-30
Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 21 at seaside rest area
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-30
Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 21 at seaside rest area
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-29
Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran yields 'opportunities' to free Gaza hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-29
Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran yields 'opportunities' to free Gaza hostages
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-30
Beirut Port blast judge questions top prosecutor
Lebanon News
2025-05-30
Beirut Port blast judge questions top prosecutor
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03
Key questions loom ahead of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Beirut visit: Will Hezbollah's disarmament be discussed?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-03
Key questions loom ahead of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Beirut visit: Will Hezbollah's disarmament be discussed?
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-25
Israeli drone drops sound bomb near southern Lebanon town
Lebanon News
2025-05-25
Israeli drone drops sound bomb near southern Lebanon town
0
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
13:39
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon drafts reply to US demand for Hezbollah to disarm: Sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon drafts reply to US demand for Hezbollah to disarm: Sources tell Reuters
2
Lebanon News
07:17
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 2, 3, and 4 due to operational reasons
Lebanon News
07:17
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 2, 3, and 4 due to operational reasons
3
Lebanon News
05:58
Lebanon’s FM says better Syrian economy will benefit Beirut
Lebanon News
05:58
Lebanon’s FM says better Syrian economy will benefit Beirut
4
Lebanon News
05:43
Parliament approves grant for active and retired military personnel
Lebanon News
05:43
Parliament approves grant for active and retired military personnel
5
Lebanon News
02:51
Child injured in Israeli airstrike near Jabal el Ahmar, health center reports
Lebanon News
02:51
Child injured in Israeli airstrike near Jabal el Ahmar, health center reports
6
Lebanon News
05:06
Quorum secured as 65 MPs arrive for Tuesday's session
Lebanon News
05:06
Quorum secured as 65 MPs arrive for Tuesday's session
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Border situation: Rumors of foreign militants on Lebanon's border dismissed
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Border situation: Rumors of foreign militants on Lebanon's border dismissed
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More