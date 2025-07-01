Red Cross 'deeply alarmed' by intensifying hostilities in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
01-07-2025 | 14:15
High views
Red Cross 'deeply alarmed' by intensifying hostilities in Gaza
Red Cross 'deeply alarmed' by intensifying hostilities in Gaza

The Red Cross said it was deeply worried Tuesday as Israel's military expanded its operations in Gaza, warning that the Palestinian territory's few functioning medical facilities were already overwhelmed.

"The International Committee of the Red Cross is deeply alarmed by the intensifying hostilities in Gaza City and Jabaliya, which have reportedly caused dozens of deaths and injuries among civilians over the past 36 hours," the ICRC said in a statement.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Red Cross

Hostilities

Gaza

Israel

