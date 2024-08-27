Kfarshima Municipality releases statement on case of five bodies found

Lebanon News
2024-08-27 | 09:11
High views
Kfarshima Municipality releases statement on case of five bodies found

The Municipality of Kfarshima has addressed recent concerns regarding the discovery of five bodies in the Habib Al-Fatta family tomb, located within a private residence in Kfarshima.

In a statement, the municipality confirmed that security and judicial authorities have taken charge of the investigation, with full cooperation from Christo, a key individual associated with the case. 

The statement also noted that the residence was opened to the public and the media, and which led various narratives to emerge.

Local authorities and community leaders have since agreed to clean the family tomb by purchasing burial boxes.

On August 26, 2024, a funeral service was held in the presence of community leaders, clergy, and family members. The five deceased individuals were subsequently buried in two graves within the parish cemetery.

Lebanon News

Kfarshima

Municipality

Beirut

Lebanon

Habib Al-Fatta

