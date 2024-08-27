UNIFIL reports rocket fired near peacekeeping site amid Hezbollah-Israeli clash

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported that a rocket fired from Lebanon during Sunday's intense clash between Hezbollah and the Israeli military originated from a location near one of its peacekeeping sites.



UNIFIL told Reuters that it observed a "high number of air strikes and rocket launches in its area of operations" starting early Sunday.



Kandice Ardiel, a UNIFIL spokesperson, stated, "One such launch was detected from near one of our positions in Hanniyeh," a town in southern Lebanon approximately ten kilometers north of the Israeli border.



Later in the day, an explosion occurred near a UNIFIL site in Mays al-Jabal, a border town. No damage or injuries were reported from the incident.



In addition, Ardiel said, "We continually stress to everyone that using areas near our positions to launch attacks across the Blue Line or targeting that puts peacekeepers in danger is unacceptable and a violation of Resolution 1701."