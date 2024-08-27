'Ain Akra' ship arrives at Tripoli oil facilities, Algerian-Lebanese cooperation praised

Lebanon News
2024-08-27 | 15:03
High views
&#39;Ain Akra&#39; ship arrives at Tripoli oil facilities, Algerian-Lebanese cooperation praised
'Ain Akra' ship arrives at Tripoli oil facilities, Algerian-Lebanese cooperation praised

An Algerian tanker carrying 30,000 metric tons of fuel oil has arrived off the coast of the Tripoli oil facilities in Beddaoui, Lebanon, to help alleviate the country's ongoing fuel shortage.

The vessel, named "Ain Akra," anchored offshore near the oil storage tanks, delivering a gift from the Algerian government to assist Lebanon in operating its power plants.

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati recently met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani to discuss Lebanon's energy crisis.

 Al Sudani ordered the resumption of Iraqi fuel exports to Lebanon, which are expected to arrive soon, pending the resolution of technical and logistical delays.

Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayad, along with Algeria's Ambassador to Lebanon, Rachid Belbaki, and Lebanon's Ambassador to Algeria, Mohamed Hassan, welcomed the arrival of the Algerian ship. Other officials were also present.

Fayad expressed gratitude for the Algerian assistance, noting that the electricity supply is expected to increase to four to six hours per day. 

He also emphasized ongoing efforts to resolve the obstacles preventing a full return to normal power supply.

Ambassador Belbaki highlighted Algeria's longstanding support for Lebanon, stating that Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune had expedited the fuel shipment out of affection for the "dear brotherly country." 

He also praised the cooperation between the Algerian and Lebanese governments.

