Russia's deputy navy chief killed in Kursk region

The deputy commander of the Russian navy was killed during "combat operations" in Russia's Kursk region, state media reported Thursday, citing the defense ministry.



"During combat operations in one of the border areas of the Kursk region on July 2, 2025... Major General Mikhail Evgenievich Gudkov was killed," Russia's state RIA news agency quoted the ministry as saying.



AFP

