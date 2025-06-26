Israeli drone strike targets Bobcat vehicle in South Lebanon, causes several injuries

26-06-2025 | 03:47
Israeli drone strike targets Bobcat vehicle in South Lebanon, causes several injuries
Israeli drone strike targets Bobcat vehicle in South Lebanon, causes several injuries

A drone strike hit a Bobcat vehicle at the Baraachit–Chaqra junction in the Bint Jbeil district on Thursday, causing several injuries.

Syrian national arrested in Keserwan over suspected ISIS-linked training
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:47

Syrian national arrested in Keserwan over suspected ISIS-linked training

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:28

Terror returns? Damascus church bombing sparks Lebanese probe into ISIS ties

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Two wars, no winners: A year later, inside Israel’s battles on the Lebanon and Iran fronts

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

Lebanon, UK discuss UN Resolution 1701 and border security challenges

