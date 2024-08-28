MEA: Flights from September 1 to 5, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

2024-08-28 | 06:37
MEA: Flights from September 1 to 5, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some
MEA: Flights from September 1 to 5, 2024, to remain on schedule except for some

Middle East Airlines (MEA) announced that its flights scheduled between September 1 and 5, 2024, will remain on time, except for some flights that have been rescheduled due to technical reasons related to the distribution of insurance risk for aircraft between Lebanon and abroad.

To check the schedule, press here.

A child at American University of Beirut Medical Center urgently needs blood units. To donate, please contact 03-951037
Blazes in Byblos district: Firefighters battle intense flames in Ghalboun and Blat
