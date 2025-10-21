Hamas armed wing says to hand over two hostage bodies at 1800 GMT

Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-10-2025 | 09:34
Hamas armed wing says to hand over two hostage bodies at 1800 GMT

Hamas' armed wing said it would return the bodies of two more hostages on Tuesday as part of a U.S.-brokered Gaza ceasefire deal with Israel.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said it "will hand over the bodies of two Israeli prisoners that were exhumed today in the Gaza Strip at 9 pm Gaza time (1800 GMT)." Militants have so far handed over 13 of the 28 hostage bodies Hamas had pledged to return under the deal.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Armed

Hostage

Bodies

Israel

Gaza

