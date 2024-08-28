Lebanese Foreign Ministry praises UN Security Council for renewing UNIFIL mandate

Lebanon News
2024-08-28 | 12:38
High views
Lebanese Foreign Ministry praises UN Security Council for renewing UNIFIL mandate
2min
Lebanese Foreign Ministry praises UN Security Council for renewing UNIFIL mandate

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry expressed "deep gratitude" to the United Nations Security Council after voting to extend the United Nations Interim Force mandate in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for another year.

In a statement, the ministry specifically thanked France. It also thanked Algeria, a non-permanent council member, for their active involvement in the extension process. 

The ministry also extended its appreciation to all other member states that supported the extension, emphasizing the importance of UNIFIL's presence in southern Lebanon, especially given the current regional instability. 

Reaffirming Lebanon's commitment to supporting UNIFIL, the ministry underscored its dedication to ongoing cooperation and coordination with the peacekeeping force. 

The ministry highlighted that the foundation for lasting stability on Lebanon's southern border is the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, along with other relevant international resolutions. 

These resolutions call for the preservation of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity, demand Israel's withdrawal to internationally recognized borders, and insist on an end to ongoing Israeli violations of Lebanese territory.

Lebanon News

Foreign Ministry

Lebanon

UNIFIL

Mandate

United Nations Security Council

Car targeted near Lebanese-Syrian border
Israeli airstrike hits truck in Lebanon carrying military equipment, source tells Reuters
