The social and economic aspects of the Syrian refugee issue in Lebanon: Insights from a new study

2024-09-03 | 06:33
The social and economic aspects of the Syrian refugee issue in Lebanon: Insights from a new study
2min
The social and economic aspects of the Syrian refugee issue in Lebanon: Insights from a new study

The "Akhbar Al-Yawm" agency has published a study on "The Social and Economic Aspects of the Syrian Refugee Issue in Lebanon," prepared by Vladimir Sautov, Vice President of the Institute of Oriental Studies in Russia.

This study, based on many reliable sources, assessed the impact of the Syrian refugee problem (or "temporarily displaced persons," as Lebanese authorities use the term) on Lebanon's economy and society. 

The assessment was made using official data from international organizations and some exclusive data and materials provided by the Lebanese side.

The study highlights the issue of the return of Syrians to their homeland, which has gained significant momentum since late 2023. This return is justified by Lebanese authorities, politicians, and public figures as an urgent measure that should be implemented. 

The study emphasizes that this implementation should be in strict coordination with both Damascus and Lebanon, in full accordance with all legal and international humanitarian standards.

It is worth noting that the study was part of the work of the scientific and analytical portal "The Oriental Tribune."

To read the full study, click here.

