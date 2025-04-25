Interior Minister schedules May 24 elections in South Lebanon and Nabatieh, adjusted for holiday

Lebanon News
25-04-2025 | 06:47
Interior Minister schedules May 24 elections in South Lebanon and Nabatieh, adjusted for holiday
Interior Minister schedules May 24 elections in South Lebanon and Nabatieh, adjusted for holiday

Interior and Municipalities Minister Ahmad Hajjar has signed a decision to call for municipal and elective council elections in the districts of South Lebanon and Nabatieh Governorates. 

The elections, scheduled for Saturday, May 24, 2025, will determine members of the municipal and elective councils. 

The date was adjusted from Sunday to Saturday due to the official holiday marking the Resistance and Liberation Day.

Additionally, Hajjar signed a decision regarding the submission of candidacy declarations for the municipal and elective elections in both the South and Nabatieh governorates. 

The submission period will begin on Monday, May 28, 2025, and end at 24:00 on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. 

The financial boxes at the governorate centers, district offices, judicial records offices, and civil registry offices will remain open during official working hours throughout the candidacy submission period until 24:00 on the last submission day.

Lebanon News

Interior Minister

Elections

Municipalities

Holiday

South Lebanon

Nabatieh

President Aoun emphasizes diplomatic solution and unity during visit to Economic and Social Council
Hassan Diab’s interrogation ends in Beirut Port explosion case as defense pushes for dismissal
Learn More