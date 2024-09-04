News
Riad Salameh to remain in detention until hearing is scheduled, sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-09-04 | 06:59
Former Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh, who was arrested on Tuesday over alleged financial crimes, will remain in detention until a hearing is scheduled, likely next week, two judicial sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
After he is interrogated, the presiding judge can decide whether to keep him in detention, the sources said, adding that no decision had yet been taken on the matter.
Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Lebanon’s Public Prosecutor announces preventive detention for Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Lebanon’s Public Prosecutor announces preventive detention for Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Ex-Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh arrested in Lebanon on suspicion of embezzling bank funds: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Ex-Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh arrested in Lebanon on suspicion of embezzling bank funds: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Lebanon's former central bank governor Riad Salameh arrested: Senior judicial source affirms to Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
Lebanon's former central bank governor Riad Salameh arrested: Senior judicial source affirms to Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Riad Salameh Under Investigation for Alleged Embezzlement of $40 Million from Central Bank
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Riad Salameh Under Investigation for Alleged Embezzlement of $40 Million from Central Bank
Lebanon Economy
15:59
Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor
Lebanon Economy
15:59
Optimum Invest states it is assisting Lebanese authorities after arrest of ex-central bank governor
0
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
15:49
Israeli airstrikes target multiple villages in southern Lebanon: NNA
0
Lebanon News
14:18
US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios
Lebanon News
14:18
US and Israel hold 'secret meeting' to discuss preventing war with Hezbollah: Axios
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Lebanon’s Climate Challenge: Can the Land of Contrasts Preserve Its Tourism Appeal?
News Bulletin Reports
13:30
Lebanon’s Climate Challenge: Can the Land of Contrasts Preserve Its Tourism Appeal?
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
UNIFIL's Spanish contingent barber injured by Israeli sniper in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-03
UNIFIL's Spanish contingent barber injured by Israeli sniper in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:49
Three injured in Houla, one killed in Qabrikha amid Israeli assaults on South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:49
Three injured in Houla, one killed in Qabrikha amid Israeli assaults on South Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:39
Israeli PM says Hamas 'rejected everything' in Gaza truce talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:39
Israeli PM says Hamas 'rejected everything' in Gaza truce talks
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Israel confirms complete withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor in second ceasefire phase: Israeli media
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Israel confirms complete withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor in second ceasefire phase: Israeli media
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
04:51
Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice
Lebanon News
04:51
Family of Charbel Hadchiti demands swift investigation; Progressive Socialist Party calls for justice
2
Lebanon News
07:10
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after missile barrage
Lebanon News
07:10
Israel hits Hezbollah targets in Lebanon after missile barrage
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Israel confirms complete withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor in second ceasefire phase: Israeli media
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51
Israel confirms complete withdrawal from Philadelphi corridor in second ceasefire phase: Israeli media
4
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
Lebanon News
09:46
Lebanon backs Egypt, condemns Israeli PM's accusations over Philadelphi Corridor
5
Lebanon News
06:59
Riad Salameh to remain in detention until hearing is scheduled, sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
06:59
Riad Salameh to remain in detention until hearing is scheduled, sources tell Reuters
6
Lebanon News
08:44
HRW accuses Lebanon and Cyprus of forcing Syrian refugees back to Syria
Lebanon News
08:44
HRW accuses Lebanon and Cyprus of forcing Syrian refugees back to Syria
7
Lebanon News
09:03
MEA flights to continue as planned with some changes
Lebanon News
09:03
MEA flights to continue as planned with some changes
8
Lebanon News
06:39
Jamal al-Hajjar refers Riad Salameh's case to Financial Public Prosecution amid new charges
Lebanon News
06:39
Jamal al-Hajjar refers Riad Salameh's case to Financial Public Prosecution amid new charges
