Iran to respond 'instantly' in case of attack: Army spokesman

Iran will deliver an immediate response in case of an attack by the United States, the army spokesman said Thursday, warning that U.S. military bases in the region or an aircraft carrier could be targets."A decisive response will be delivered instantly," army spokesman Brigadier General Mohammad Akraminia told state television after the USS Abraham Lincoln deployed in the region, saying that U.S. aircraft carriers have "serious vulnerabilities" and that numerous American bases are "within the range of our medium-range missiles.""If such a miscalculation is made by the Americans, it will certainly not unfold the way (U.S. President Donald) Trump imagines -- carrying out a quick operation and then, two hours later, tweeting that the operation is over," he warned.AFP