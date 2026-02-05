Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move

05-02-2026 | 05:16
Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move

Russia said Thursday it was expelling a German diplomat after Berlin last month threw out a Russian official it accused of being a spy handler.

Russia's foreign ministry said it had issued a "note declaring a diplomatic employee of the German Embassy in Moscow persona non grata" in what was a "symmetrical response."

AFP

